Green spaces and nature can make us feel better

Taking a walk, smelling a flower, watching a chipmunk fill his pouch — these are dependable ways to brighten our mood. Spending time outside in nature is good for us and can make us feel better. Nature can provide stress relief, increase social interaction, provide physical exercise and help us work out everyday problems.

With our ability to be connected and online 24/7, it is easy to see why more time is spent indoors than ever before. Here are some things to consider and how being in nature can help us feel better daily.

Being in nature can reduce stress. Walking in a forest has been shown to reduce heart rate, lower stress and provide a feeling of tranquility.

A walk in nature can make us happier. Studies have shown that a simple walk or hike can make us more happy and less brooding.

Nature can reduce attention fatigue and help to increase creativity.

Being in nature can make us more kind and generous while being more tolerant of others, which is a nice benefit in the polarized environment we find daily.

Nature makes us feel more alive and vital.

No one knows for sure the perfect amount of time to spend in nature, but it is definitely worth carving out more time to explore a park, nature reserve or beach. It just may produce some positive results.

“The world is but a canvas to our imagination.”

— Henry David Thoreau