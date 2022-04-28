Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold an in-person meeting 5:30 to 7 p.m. on May 18 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.

The building, located at 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, is handicap accessible.

Guest speaker Joe Faldetta, director of Prevention Services for Cape Assist, will discuss addiction and how it affects families.

New families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group. Upcoming meetings this year will include programs on stress management, parenting and navigating the legal system.

Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by May 13. Eemail jacki.fuscellaro@co.cape-may.nj.us or call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program.