CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center located at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The building is handicap accessible.

Guest Speaker Joanne Kinsey,MS, CFCS, Family and Community Health Sciences Educator, for Atlantic and Ocean Counties will give a presentation on the benefits of laughter. Chris Zellers, MMP, Family and Community Health Sciences Educator/Assistant Professor for Cape May County oversees the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program that meets 10 months each year providing information and support to Cape May County grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. Zellers said, “ We are excited to have Joanne speak on the benefits associated with laughing and why it is important to laugh each day.”

New families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group. Upcoming meetings this year will include programs on addiction, stress management, parenting, and navigating the legal system.

Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by April 8. Please email jacki.fuscellaro@co.cape-may.nj.us or call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609 for more information or to register for the program.

Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.