CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will hold its next in-person, meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.

There will be a special presentation, “Yoga for Stress Release,” with guest speaker Teri O’Conner, NJ Beach Yoga. Chris Zellers, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor said, “The challenges that grandparents raising their grandchildren face each day can be very stressful. Teri will demonstrate how yoga can be effective in managing stress.”

There is no charge for this program and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. Childcare will be provided.

New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and planning purposes, advanced registration is required by Nov. 12. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609 or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us. Also, Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.