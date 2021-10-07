CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold its next, in-person, meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road.
The meeting will feature a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr.
Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor said, “Dan, a successful construction design manager, will provide a glimpse of a grandchild’s perspective of being loved and raised by his grandmother.”
Children who might benefit from hearing Dan’s story are welcome to stay and listen. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic.
New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and planning purposes, advanced registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603 or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
There is no charge to attend. Programs will be held on the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July when there are no scheduled meetings. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program following at 6 p.m.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603, for more information or to register for the program.
Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, the CMC Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.