CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold its next, in-person, meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road.

The meeting will feature a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr.

Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor said, “Dan, a successful construction design manager, will provide a glimpse of a grandchild’s perspective of being loved and raised by his grandmother.”

Children who might benefit from hearing Dan’s story are welcome to stay and listen. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic.

New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and planning purposes, advanced registration is required by Oct. 15. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3603 or email Christine.Zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.