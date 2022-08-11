Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program Presents Relatives Raising Relatives

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold an in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road. The building is handicap accessible.

KinKonnect will present a Relatives Raising Relatives program focusing on caregivers. Chris Zellers, MMP, Family and Community Health Sciences Educator/Assistant Professor for Cape May County oversees the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program that meets 10 months each year providing information and support to Cape May County grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“There are many benefits of being a caregiver to a relative’s children, but there are also many lifestyle changes and challenges to those raising these children,” Zellers said.

This program will explore lifestyle changes, emotional issues as well as discuss ways to help our children cope with some of the common behavioral problems such as trauma, telling the truth about birth parents, loyalty issues and more.

"This workshop will help identify ways caregivers can increase their ability to cope and advocate for the children in their care,” Zellers said.

New families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group. Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren and a light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Sept. 15. For more information or to register for the program, email jacki.fuscellaro@co.cape-may.nj.us or call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.

Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County educational programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.