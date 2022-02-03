Garden State Guarantee offers financial aid for eligible students

New Jersey undergraduate college students with at least 60 college credits have a new opportunity to earn an affordable bachelor’s degree at Stockton University through the new Garden State Guarantee program.

The Garden State Guarantee (GSG) builds on Gov. Phil Murphy’s commitment to improving college affordability. New Jersey resident undergraduate students enrolled full time with at least 60 college credits and an annual adjusted gross income between $0 and $65,000 may now be eligible for $0 net price for tuition and fees at Stockton University for their third and fourth years of study.

Full-time undergraduate students with incomes of $65,001 to $80,000 may be eligible for the program’s sliding scale of reduced tuition and fees of no more than $7,500.

To apply, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application (New Jersey Dreamers only). All new and returning Stockton University students who apply will be considered.