Galloway Green Market wraps up another season

Every Thursday afternoon from June 24-Sept. 2, the Go Green Galloway group got down to work on the weekly Galloway Green Market. Under the calm leadership of co-chair Mary Crawford, small member groups took turns setting things up hours in advance of opening, managed the event from the greeting booth station and then helped to facilitate a safe and orderly conclusion, dispersal and cleanup.

Out of these 11 weeks, only one was a weather washout. Many hours, phone calls, arrangement shuffling and weather “best guesses” went into most every week!

The events were held at the Village Greene side of Historic Smithville, thanks to owners Ed and Wendy Fitzgerald, who couldn’t have been more welcoming and accommodating. Another great assist came from the Galloway Public Works Department in the form of a large cargo trailer that was left onsite for the use of the Green Market all season long. This trailer was handy storage for tables, chairs, tents, signage and the many items that were needed each week.