Galloway Green Market wraps up another season

Every Thursday afternoon from June 24-Sept. 2, the Go Green Galloway group got down to work on the weekly Galloway Green Market. Under the calm leadership of co-chair Mary Crawford, small member groups took turns setting things up hours in advance of opening, managed the event from the greeting booth station and then helped to facilitate a safe and orderly conclusion, dispersal and cleanup.
Out of these 11 weeks, only one was a weather washout. Many hours, phone calls, arrangement shuffling and weather “best guesses” went into most every week!
The events were held at the Village Greene side of Historic Smithville, thanks to owners Ed and Wendy Fitzgerald, who couldn’t have been more welcoming and accommodating. Another great assist came from the Galloway Public Works Department in the form of a large cargo trailer that was left onsite for the use of the Green Market all season long. This trailer was handy storage for tables, chairs, tents, signage and the many items that were needed each week.
Farmers are mighty busy people and their crops don’t always come in right on time, if at all due to many possible reasons. We were fortunate to have a seasonal variety of produce on hand every week. In addition, there was delicious prepared food, bread and other baked goodies to take home and enjoy! Honey, pickles, cut flowers, CBD products, jewelry, repurposed items for sale, handicrafts and many other fine “pop-up” or occasional vendors. Various non-profit groups took turns on selected weeks to inform the public about their missions, with items to sell to raise much needed revenue. A good example is the Marine Mammal Stranding Center based in Brigantine but serving most of the New Jersey coast. Musical acts filled the air with song on a few selected weeks.
The Go Green Galloway tent held environmental information and a used denim material recycling station. This reclaimed material was sent on to a new purpose as the basis of high quality building insulation products. Hundreds of LED light bulbs were distributed, free of charge, supplied courtesy of the NJ Clean Energy program.
Also, hundreds of reusable shopping bags were given out, in support of a Go Green Galloway program called “Reduce, Reuse, Inspire!” This is a single use plastics reduction effort. The bags were imprinted with artwork by poster contest winner Jeseny Bwafandeen, a student at the Smithville Elementary School. Nearly 400 children participated in the contest and all were given a gift certificate for ice cream at Lindy Hops.
A continuation of the reduced plastics vibe of the Galloway Green Market and the “Reduce, Reuse, Inspire!” program will manifest soon. A wide ranging call for short audio/video messages of up to 3 minutes about single use plastics reduction will go out to local middle and high schools attended by Galloway resident students. Winning submissions will be made available to the public and all participants will be recognized.
One of the main takeaways from the Green Market giveaways and the plastic reduction efforts by Go Green Galloway is to further prepare residents for May of 2022, when the NJ Plastic Pollution & Reduction Act goes into effect.
We at Go Green Galloway hope that you had a pleasant Galloway Green Market shopping experience at Smithville. Plans are already in the works for next year and we will constantly be listening to suggestions and always trying to improve!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.