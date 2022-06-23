Galloway Green Market opening day is June 30th!

The volunteers of Go Green Galloway invite you to the opening day of the sixth annual Galloway Green Market. The farm market wlll run weekly from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning June 30 to Sept. 8 at Historic Smithville.

Be sure to bring your own bag!

Once again, farmers from around South Jersey will be selling their own produce as well as herbs and plants straight from the fields. And let’s not forget our fresh foods including pies, breads, local honey, baked goods, barbeque sauce, pressed juices and lemonade.

For 2022, we will feature over 30 local crafts people and artists who will join the market on a rotating basis. Every week, there will be something new to explore at the Galloway Green Market.

The Galloway Green Market would not be possible without the volunteers of Go Green Galloway that give their time to bring this resource to our community. Farmers’ markets allow residents to enjoy the freshest foods at their peak nutritional value.

They are also one of the most sustainable ways to purchase food as they do not require packaging and are not sourced from a long distance away.

We urge you to come enjoy the market and truly buy local.

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.