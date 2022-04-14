 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funny Farm author to sign at Sun Rose for OC Block Party May 14

OCEAN CITY — Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary founder and author Laurie Zaleski will sign her new book “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” at the Ocean City Spring Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Sun Rose Words & Music located at 756 Asbury Ave.

Funny Farm Rescue is a 5011©(3) charitable organization located in Mays Landing. Zaleski purchased the 15-acre farm to fulfill her mother’s dream to manage a farm for animals in need. Sadly, her mother passed just two weeks before the purchase of the farm was completed. Twenty-two years later, Laurie has welcomed more than 600 rescue animals of all types.

In addition, Laurie is also the founder and CEO of Art-Z Graphics. She has been named a New Jersey Heartland Hero, is listed in the Who’s Who of Professional Women, and has received numerous awards and acknowledgements for her work to save animals and educate the public about animal abuse.

Anyone who is unable to come to the book signing and would like a signed book should call Sun Rose Words & Music.

Funny Farm Rescue operates entirely by donations and welcomes visitors year-round every Sunday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, call Sun Rose Words & Music at 609-399-9190 or email the store at info@sunrosebooks.com. The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

