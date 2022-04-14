Full moon climbs in 2022 at Cape May Lighthouse rare opportunities to climb to the Watch Gallery at night

CAPE MAY – Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+ Culture) offers rare opportunities for nighttime climbs up the 199 spiral steps to the Watch Gallery of the Cape May Lighthouse during select full moon dates each year.

A full moon climb is a special chance on clear nights to see the spectacular full moon in all its glory. Climbers can enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Interpretive panels tell stories of Lighthouse Keepers, the surrounding area, and how the lighthouse functioned historically, and are located at landings along the way. The 1859 Cape May Lighthouse is a state historic site and the third beacon on this site. Still an active aid to navigation, it was restored and is maintained by Cape May MAC. Since it opened to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million visitors have climbed to the top, but far fewer have climbed at nighttime.

Mark your calendar now for these special evening climbs in 2022: Saturday, April 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Monday, May 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, June 14 from 8 to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, July 13 from 8 to 10 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 to 10 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission for these special evening climbs is $20 adults, and $10 for children ages 3-12. Tickets are available for purchase on site the evening of the event. Visit capemaymac.org for updates.

The lighthouse is in Cape May Point State Park, Lower Township (next to Cape May Point Borough Hall in Cape May Point), at 215 Lighthouse Ave., and normally closes at dusk. The Cape May Lighthouse is open regularly for visiting and climbing during daytime hours. Tickets for climbing during daytime hours are available for purchase online or on site. Visit capemaymac.org for ticket prices and current schedule.