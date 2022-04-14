 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Full moon climbs in 2022 at Cape May Lighthouse rare opportunities to climb to the Watch Gallery at night

  • 0

CAPE MAY – Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+ Culture) offers rare opportunities for nighttime climbs up the 199 spiral steps to the Watch Gallery of the Cape May Lighthouse during select full moon dates each year.

A full moon climb is a special chance on clear nights to see the spectacular full moon in all its glory. Climbers can enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Interpretive panels tell stories of Lighthouse Keepers, the surrounding area, and how the lighthouse functioned historically, and are located at landings along the way. The 1859 Cape May Lighthouse is a state historic site and the third beacon on this site. Still an active aid to navigation, it was restored and is maintained by Cape May MAC. Since it opened to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million visitors have climbed to the top, but far fewer have climbed at nighttime.

Mark your calendar now for these special evening climbs in 2022: Saturday, April 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Monday, May 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday, June 14 from 8 to 10 p.m.; Wednesday, July 13 from 8 to 10 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 to 10 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission for these special evening climbs is $20 adults, and $10 for children ages 3-12. Tickets are available for purchase on site the evening of the event. Visit capemaymac.org for updates.

People are also reading…

Since it opened to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million people have climbed to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse during the day. Fewer have seen the grand vista of the evening sky and the full moon from atop this majestic beacon.

The lighthouse is in Cape May Point State Park, Lower Township (next to Cape May Point Borough Hall in Cape May Point), at 215 Lighthouse Ave., and normally closes at dusk. The Cape May Lighthouse is open regularly for visiting and climbing during daytime hours. Tickets for climbing during daytime hours are available for purchase online or on site. Visit capemaymac.org for ticket prices and current schedule.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a …

Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Re…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News