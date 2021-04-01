Full moon climbs in 2021 at Cape May Lighthouse rare opportunities to climb to the Watch Gallery at night

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) offers rare opportunities for nighttime climbs up the spiral steps to the Watch Gallery of the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse during select full moon dates each year. A full moon climb up the 199 steps is a special chance on clear nights to see the spectacular full moon in all its glory.

Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs will be offered from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27; Wednesday, May 26; Thursday, June 24; Friday, July 23; and Sunday, Aug. 22; with additional dates possible. Visit capemaymac.org for updates.

Since it opened to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million people have climbed the 199 steps to the Watch Gallery at the top of the Cape May Lighthouse during the day. Fewer have seen the grand vista of the evening sky and the full moon from atop this majestic beacon at nighttime.

The lighthouse is in Cape May Point State Park, next to Cape May Point Borough Hall at 215 Lighthouse Ave., and normally closes at dusk. Admission for these special nighttime climbs is $20 for adults and $10 for children (ages 3-12). The Cape May Lighthouse is open regularly for visiting and climbing during daytime hours. Visit capemaymac.org for current schedule.