OCEAN CITY — The Vintage Jazz Band will perform its “From Ragtime to Swingtime” show 7 p.m. May 4 at the Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. Admission is free; seating is limited and available on a first-come basis. For more information, contact the Ocean City Free Public Library, which is hosting the show, at 609-399-2434, ext. 5222.
“From Ragtime to Swingtime” with the Vintage Jazz Band!
- SETH BRILLIANT Submitted
