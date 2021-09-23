Friends Along The Mullica project rolls out

The themes are very timely in the face of recent strong storms, flooding and other weather anomalies. Also, with the Army Corps of Engineers Back Bay Study laying out bold and possibly controversial resiliency measures for dealing with rising seas and stronger storms, it is incumbent on these towns and many others to educate themselves and to weigh options. Science is very much a theme, as are the lessons to be learned from history and the limits of stress we can put on nature and its resources. Hope is on the storyboard with the presence of young people who are willing to work and study hard. Wisdom is made available through the works and words of seasoned professionals, talented artists and people who clearly enjoy and convey their passions.

One way to access this film at this time is to go to the Go Green Galloway website at GoGreenGalloway.org. The film, Friends Along The Mullica, will be listed there to click on and view. You can also check out Friends Along The Mullica on Facebook. Please take the opportunity within your area to perhaps join or start a green team, connect with an environmental group, historical society, or check with your municipal or county Clean Communities program to adopt a road, waterbody, park, etc. These things you can do to help make your community a better, more resilient place to live, grow, work, love, and learn. If you have any questions or comments on the film or things that you can do, don’t hesitate to use the contact information listed below.