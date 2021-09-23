Friends Along The Mullica project rolls out

The Galloway Township Green Team, Go Green Galloway, has announced the release of their film “Friends Along The Mullica.” This film is a key part of a grant project to help eight towns along the Mullica River to better understand each other and to collaborate on a variety of issues. It also gives the public a glimpse at some history and views that they may not have known or had the occasion to consider previously.
Such issues are climate change, wetlands loss, stormwater management, invasive species plants and animals, wildlife management and habitat, litter, illegal dumping, damage from off-road vehicles, the importance of native plants in a healthy ecosystem, and more.
This project resulted from a “combined towns” grant challenge by the Sustainable Jersey organization. All green teams within Atlantic and Cape May Counties were invited to join three or more towns together for a common endeavor. As one of the grant recipients, Go Green Galloway organized a consortium of eight towns; Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Port Republic, Galloway Township, Absecon, Brigantine and Atlantic City. Along with these towns, a variety of local, county, state and federal partners assisted in this educational film.
After getting basic “buy-in” from each town in the form of administrative support, a collection of maps was sought out and received; showing the environmental features of the town and its flood vulnerabilities. From this point, members of each community were interviewed or they narrated the various segments.
The themes are very timely in the face of recent strong storms, flooding and other weather anomalies. Also, with the Army Corps of Engineers Back Bay Study laying out bold and possibly controversial resiliency measures for dealing with rising seas and stronger storms, it is incumbent on these towns and many others to educate themselves and to weigh options. Science is very much a theme, as are the lessons to be learned from history and the limits of stress we can put on nature and its resources. Hope is on the storyboard with the presence of young people who are willing to work and study hard. Wisdom is made available through the works and words of seasoned professionals, talented artists and people who clearly enjoy and convey their passions.
One way to access this film at this time is to go to the Go Green Galloway website at GoGreenGalloway.org. The film, Friends Along The Mullica, will be listed there to click on and view. You can also check out Friends Along The Mullica on Facebook. Please take the opportunity within your area to perhaps join or start a green team, connect with an environmental group, historical society, or check with your municipal or county Clean Communities program to adopt a road, waterbody, park, etc. These things you can do to help make your community a better, more resilient place to live, grow, work, love, and learn. If you have any questions or comments on the film or things that you can do, don’t hesitate to use the contact information listed below.
And remember, like these friends along the Mullica, there are so many reasons to respect the environment and ecosystem of which you are a part.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.