Free jitney service is back in Cape May

CAPE MAY — The city welcomes back free jitney service this summer.

Jitneys will run weekends only until June 12 during the following days and times: Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Beginning June 17, jitneys will run seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Labor Day, Sept. 5, and back to weekends only until Sept. 25 with the following hours: Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The jitneys will run two routes — a designated Beach Avenue route and an “Around Town” route that includes service to the Washington Street Mall, Welcome Center, Convention Hall, Coast Guard base and other popular spots. The 13 passenger jitneys are ADA-compliant, climate-controlled and run on compressed natural gas. The routes will be highlighted in a brochure that will be available for pickup at Convention Hall as well as at hotels and establishments throughout the city.

Patrons can download the Jitney Surfer app on their smartphones to view the locations of the jitneys and alert drivers for a pickup. The app is available on the Google Play and Apple stores.

For more information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

, or follow the city at facebook.com/capemaycity and instagram.com/capemaycity.