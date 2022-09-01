Free informational talk on the Spotted Lanternfly

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Agriculture and Natural Resources Department of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host a presentation on the Spotted Lanternfly at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road. This free informational class is open to the public.

The presenter will be Jennifer Sawyer, ANR County Program Associate for Commercial Agriculture for Cooperative Extension of Cape May County. Sawyer will provide information on how to recognize the spotted lanternfly, what to do if you see it and how to report a sighting. The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, is native to China, India, Vietnam and introduced to Korea where it has become a major pest.

It has been discovered in parts of New Jersey and it is believed the insect has the potential to impact the grape, hop, small fruit, vegetable and horticultural industries in the area.

“Early detection is necessary to protect agriculture in Cape May County and throughout New Jersey since the spotted lanternfly can be easily transported to other areas,” said, Claudia Gil Arroyo county agent with the Agriculture and Natural Resources, Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.

To register, visit Go.Rutgers.edu/glji7cul. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3601.