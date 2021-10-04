Free Cape May MAC Lunch & Learn programs this fall offered via Zoom for lifelong learners at home

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) announces free history programs this fall that participants at home can enjoy via Zoom.

Cape May MAC’s Museum Education division educators will present the following Virtual Lunch & Learn lectures: Guardian at the Point: Life as a Cape May Keeper Wednesday, Oct 20 at noon, presented by Cape May MAC Curator Ben Ridings; A History of Thanksgiving in America, Wednesday, Nov. 17 at noon, presented by Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Officer Mary Stewart; and Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas, Wednesday, Dec 15 at noon, presented by Cape May MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith.