Frank Scott is Cape May MAC’s Volunteer of the month for February

CAPE MAY — Frank Scott, of West Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for February. He was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak and Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Officer Eliza Lotozo for his exceptional volunteer work over the past years as a photographer of Cape May MAC events, as a member of the Cape May MAC Christmas Choir, and as a consistent and dedicated volunteer helping with Cape May MAC tours, festivals and events year-round.

Most recently, Frank helped during the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration, the Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival, the Harvest Brew Fest, the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey, and during tours and events in the busy summer and Christmas seasons. More often than not, he volunteered his skill as a published photographer.

“We are so grateful to Frank for sharing his skill and expertise so generously, as his photography helps us with marketing and social media,” said Lotozo.

“Frank’s exceptional photos have truly helped us increase our ability to promote what we do,” said Krysiak. “He has captured a wide variety of events, including beautiful images of musicians performing on the Physick Estate grounds, and photos of our staff and volunteers having fun during festivals, something that we all really enjoy seeing and sharing with the world. His help has been immeasurable, and we appreciate it.”

To view a selection of Frank’s photos visit Cape May MAC’s Flickr site. Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about the year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit capemaymac.org.