Former leader of the U.S. Intelligence Community Joan Dempsey joins Lessons of History Team

CAPE MAY — Business executive and former leader of the U.S. intelligence community and adviser to two presidents — one Democrat, one Republican — Joan Avalyn Dempsey, of Alexandra, Virginia, and Cape May, has joined the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Lessons of History Team. The Lessons of History Team organizes the annual Lessons of History Distinguished Lecture series and includes members of the community, along with Cape May MAC staff and board members. The lecture series began in 2012 and each year brings prominent national speakers to Cape May to speak on important topics of national history.

Dempsey was the speaker for the fifth annual Lessons of History Distinguished Lecture Series on Oct. 9, 2016, “Our Nation’s Security: How Intelligence History Affects the Future,” which drew an enthusiastic and engaged crowd to Cape May Convention Hall.

“Having had the opportunity to speak as part of the Lessons of History lecture series, I am thrilled to have been invited to join the Cape May MAC Lessons of History Team,” Dempsey said. “My husband, Jack, and I love Cape May and are so appreciative of the role Cape May MAC plays in promoting culture, history and the arts in Cape May and in enriching our community.”