Fool Moon Theatre Company returns to Margate home with a full season lineup

MARGATE — Who says you can’t go home again?

Fool Moon Theatre is returning to the Margate Community Church with a four-show season beginning with the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama “Proof” on May 13, which will run for two weekends. The season will also include “Godspell” in July, “Almost, Maine” in September and an all-singing holiday extravaganza in November.

The award-winning “Proof” by David Auburn is a poignant drama about love and reconciliation concerning an enigmatic young woman, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father and an unexpected suitor as they search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof.

The play revolves around Catherine, the younger daughter of Robert, a recently deceased mathematical genius in his 50s who was a professor at the University of Chicago.

Catherine had cared for her brilliant father through his long mental illness, and she finds herself seemingly struggling just like him — with both mathematical genius and mental illness. After Robert dies, an ex-student discovers a paradigm-shifting proof about prime numbers in Robert’s office ... but who wrote it?

The play explores Catherine’s fear of following in her father’s footsteps, both mathematically and mentally, and her desperate attempts to stay in control.

“We are thrilled to be back at Margate Community Church,” said Fool Moon co-founder and president Pattye Herron. “The congregation is very generous and supportive of live theater.”

The leading role of Catherine is played by Kate Read, a Fool Moon Theatre veteran, and Pamela Dollak, a member of Fool Moon’s first production “Sylvia,” will also play a featured role in “Proof.”

“Kate and Pamela are both exceptionally talented and key members of Fool Moon. We’re so happy they’ve stayed with our group for all these years,” said Pattye Herron.

Fool Moon Theatre, founded in 2005 as a nonprofit theatre company, began its five-year residence at the Margate Community Church with its 2006 production of “The Fantasticks” and ended with the Rodgers and Hammerstein revue “A Grand Night for Singing.”

“The Margate Community Church is a great supporter of the arts. Fool Moon Theatre’s shows will bring joy to the community and add greatly to the church’s openness, inclusivity and ministry,” said the church’s pastor Reverend Victoria Ney.

The church has a long history of supporting live theater. In the 1990s, it housed Margate Little Theatre which produced numerous shows including “A Little Night Music,” “Pirates of Penzance,” “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “Shenandoah.”

“It’s a homecoming for me,” said Fool Moon’s co-founder Paul Herron who directed and performed in most of the Margate Little Theater shows. “Some of the key people who performed here in the 1990s are back with Fool Moon and ready to put on shows. We’re a little older and wiser but we still love theater.”

“Proof” will be performed on May 13 to 15 and 20 to 22. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.

Tickets for “Proof” are $30 and $25 for seniors and are on sale at Eventbrite and at the door. Margate Community Church is located at 8900 N. Ventnor Ave.

Fool Moon is still casting for “Godspell.” Contact Fool Moon at foolmoontheatre@gmail.com or text 609-457-0903.

Go to Facebook or foolmoontheatre.org for more.