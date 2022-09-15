Fixing New Jersey's parks is long overdue: Go Green

New Jersey has 389 state parks, forests, historic sites, natural areas and wildlife management areas covering 882,000 acres of upland, wetlands and waters across the state. This is in addition to county and municipal parks, reserves and preserves set aside by individuals and nonprofit organizations. All have their challenges, but here we will concentrate on state sites.

The New Jersey state parks and the other open spaces have become neglected. Natural resource protection and law enforcement staff have been reduced by inappropriate and short-sighted budget cuts. Natural resource inventories and protection plans are not being implemented. Natural beauty is becoming spoiled by destructive activities that undermine ecological health, the public trust and our previous investments.

The visiting public has made it clear that they need more accessible walking trails, more scenic viewing areas and more bicycling trails in the state. We need to prevent destructive uses like illegal dumping and illegal off-road vehicles that harm all these areas and the people who use them. Both New York and Pennsylvania have accomplished many of these goals and are moving progressively forward, yet New Jersey is falling behind.

Many of these symptoms appeared first in the Pinelands, with issues such as a lack of swimming areas and trails, rampant illegal dumping and staffing cuts. These problems have now become statewide. The Pinelands Preservation Alliance teamed up with the Highlands Coalition, the New Jersey-New York Trails Conference and the New Jersey Conservation Foundation to launch a grassroots campaign. This effort is called Fix Our Parks NJ, to restore the resources, staffing and pride in New Jersey’s state parks, forests and wildlife management areas.

In preparation for this campaign, Dr. Michael Van Clef, Ph.D., and a group of about 40 other land planners, stewardship organizers and researchers were brought together to study problems and offer solutions. One of the results is the New Jersey State Lands Management Report. This report is available for you to study at fixourparksnj.org.

In the following quote, Dr. Van Clef states, “New Jersey parks face significant challenges. Staffing has decreased by 28% since 2006, leading to reduced services including seasonal staff or closed nature centers, swim areas closing early, and delayed storm cleanup. There are now only 15 Park Superintendents responsible for over 50 parks. For naturalists and historians, there are now fewer than ten full-time staff across the entire system, which leads to an undervaluing of parks by the public. The ratio of Park Service staff to visitors is 1 to 36,000, and there is 1 Forest Service staff for every 5,500 acres of land. In addition, there has been a 13% increase in acquired park acreage since 2008. The combination of reduced staffing and increased lands requiring maintenance is severely stressing the park system. Some have said that “collapse” is inevitable and these trends are demoralizing remaining staff. It is certain that the integrity of park resources has been significantly reduced.”

All of these shortages of staff combined with damage to the system by vandals, dumpers and off-road vehicle operators have piled up an approximately $600 million backlog of repairs, maintenance and new stewardship hires. Pinelands Preservation Alliance Executive Director Carleton Montgomery states that American Rescue Plan funds should be used to provide funds to start to make repairs and to take preventive measures against rampant damage. Further, a stewardship grant program needs to be created to organize and conduct similar restorative work through the vast network of private and volunteer organizations.

Enhancing, preserving and restoring our state parks and forests is beneficial to the natural resources and for addressing climate change, in addition to boosting the health of the public and our economy. For example, wetlands provide over $10 million in economic value annually from flood protection. Forests provide over $2 billion in economic value from habitat, water supply and recreation. Wildlife-related tourism produces $3 billion in annual gross economic activity.

For all of these reasons and more, we all need to get engaged by volunteerism and engagement with our legislative leaders to rescue these priceless areas. Research and support the Fix Our Parks NJ movement and help shape the comeback!