Firemen’s Convention and Parade returns to the Wildwoods Sept. 17, 18

THE WILDWOODS – The annual New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention returns to the Wildwoods on Friday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 18, attracting firefighters and their families to the five-mile island for equipment displays, seminars, vendors and a parade.
Firetrucks and fire apparatus from around the state will be displayed in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association will also present an expo of fire equipment and vendors of fire related products, often described as the largest exposition of its kind east of the Mississippi. The expo will be held at Fox Park across from the Wildwoods Convention Center, also on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Firefighter’s Parade will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. along New Jersey Avenue, from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, proceeding north to 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. Congressmen Jeff Van Drew is the parade’s Grand Marshal.
For more information on the New Jersey State Fireman’s Convention and Parade, call 800-852-0137 or visit NJSFA.com.
For more information on the parade or outside vendor opportunities, visit NJFireExpo.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.