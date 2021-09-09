Firemen’s Convention and Parade returns to the Wildwoods Sept. 17, 18

Firetrucks and fire apparatus from around the state will be displayed in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association will also present an expo of fire equipment and vendors of fire related products, often described as the largest exposition of its kind east of the Mississippi. The expo will be held at Fox Park across from the Wildwoods Convention Center, also on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.