FICO Score Changes

UltraFICO is also a new scoring system that also takes into consideration your banking history to help people with low or no FICO scores. It tracks your banking history similar to your credit factors.

Credit scores are generally broken into the following groups:

Poor (300-579)

Fair (580-669)

Good (670-739)

Very good (740-799)

Excellent (800+)

The average score right now is approximately 703 if you are wondering how your score compares. How do you get and keep your credit scores higher? Pay your bills on time since that is the biggest factor. Don’t keep large outstanding balances since that’s the second largest factor in your score. Don’t open a lot of new accounts since “hard inquiries” count too. Don’t cancel old credit cards you don’t use anymore as long as you aren’t paying a fee for them. They help keep your overall usage lower which positively affects your score. No, checking your own credit does not affect your score, so check it at least annually to make sure there are no mistakes on your credit report.