Fascinating Fungi

Whether in a supermarket, walking in our yards or out on a hike, we have all seen fungi. They are everywhere. Over 2 million species of fungi exist on earth and more than 2000 new species are discovered every year. The visible part of the fungus we normally see is the mushroom but below the surface is a vast, fascinating network. Thin, thread-like roots called mycelium might be a key to solving some of humanity’s biggest problems. Mycelium is crucial to the decomposition process of organic matter. Around the world, science is exploring how fungi can help our planet. Here are projects being worked on now:

Packaging materials: Whether it be the new computer, glass, furniture we receive, it might come packaged in styrofoam. This is a petroleum based polystyrene product that takes up an estimated 30% of landfill space and can require over 500 years to break down. Companies such as Ecovative in New York are working on Styrofoam alternatives. They are growing mycelium and combining it with wood chips/oat hulls/hemp which is then dried and becomes water resistant. The resulting packaging product can be composted at home, and will break down in about 45 days. Furniture retailers such as IKEA are working to transition to this new alternative.

Breaking down plastic waste. Scientists are working on a process called mycoremediation where fungi use enzymes to break down environmental pollutants and petroleum. To date about 90 types of fungi have been found that have the capability to break down plastic.

Building materials. Mycelium composites are being worked on to create future building materials. One option are bricks that use fungi as a natural binder to help form the bricks.

Biofertilizers. Fungi are being explored to find ways to create new fertilizers for agriculture and home lawns. One idea is using fungi to help draw phosphate from the soil to reduce the need for applying synthetic fertilizer.

Plant based food protein. Plant based options are showing up in grocery stores and more will become available. A company called Quorn uses mycoproteins to create plant based meats. There is even a mycelium based bacon being studied.

Wearable fungi leather. Cattle production has an enormous impact on the environment. To reduce the impact, vegan leather is being created. Companies like Bolt Threads, a biotech group, created a product called Mylo, which is a leather substitute made from fungi. They are partnering with companies such as Lululemon and Adidas.

It is fascinating to think of where that ubiquitous mushroom in the yard may take us one day in the not so distant future. Perhaps we will walk to the store in our Mylo shoes, pick up some mycelium bacon packaged in eco containers and eat in our house made of eco bricks!