Family and Community Health Sciences Program Presents FREE Kids Cooking Club

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present a Kids Cooking Club on Thursday, March 31. The free program, for children ages 8 to 12, will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road.

The program, presented by Chris Zellers, MPP, FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, will focus on the fruit food group. Children who participate will learn about the fruit food group, the benefits of eating fruits, fun ways to enjoy fruits, and make delicious recipes using fruit.

Zellers said, “We are excited to once again offer an in-person Kids Cooking Club – our first in over two years. Due to Covid-19 and continued safety precautions, most of our FCHS Programing has been held virtually, so it will be nice to welcome the students to our kitchen for a hands-on experience.”

Zellers added, “This program incorporates nutrition education and is designed to engage the students from start to finish while teaching them the nutritional benefits of cooking with fruits.” The class is free and open to the public, but space is limited, therefore advanced registration is required by March 15. Please register at https://go.rutgers.edu/n8n1jwn0.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.

For up-to-date information, please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.