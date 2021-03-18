Family and Community Health Sciences Program offers webinar on sugar

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A virtual Lunch & Learn Program, SUGAR…How Sweet it is!, will be held 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program.

The presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series FCHS is offering the fourth Thursday of each month except November, December and June.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator and assistant professor. Zellers said, “This convenient, virtual, educational program provides participants with health and wellness information while they are eating their lunch at work or at home. Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy half-hour tidbit of wellness such as this program that focuses on sugar.”

In this presentation, Zellers will discuss sugar and its effects on your body, provide participants with an understanding of sugar on the nutrition facts label, and provide tips on how to reduce sugar consumption with healthy, tasty cooking.