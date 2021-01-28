Family and Community Health Sciences program offers virtual Lunch & Learn webinar

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County's Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn program, Dietary Fat ... the Good and the Bad, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The presentation will be part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series to be held the fourth Thursday of the month except in November, December and June.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County Family and Community Health Science assistant professor.

“I am excited to offer this series that provides participants with health and wellness information during their lunch hour," Zellers said. "Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy half hour tidbit of wellness such as this program that focuses on dietary fat.”

This presentation will identify the differences between good fats and bad fats in our diet while conveying the need for healthy fats in our lives. It will provide alternatives to high fat foods that are both healthy and tasty.