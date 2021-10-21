Family and Community Health Sciences program offers virtual Lunch & Learn webinar

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold the Lunch & Learn Program “Filling Your Day with More Vegetables and Fruits,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, offered the fourth Thursday of the month, except in June, November and December.

Zellers said, “This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of adding more vegetables and fruits for a healthier eating pattern.” The program will include tips for adding vegetables and fruits throughout the day and information about the advantages of eating seasonal produce.

To register for “Filling Your Day with More Vegetables and Fruits,” visit go.rutgers.edu/x0a4384i. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.