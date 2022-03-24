Family and Community Health Sciences Program Offers the Virtual Lunch & Learn Webinar: Sleep Secret

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the Lunch & Learn program “Sleep Secret” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time.

“This program will provide information on the benefits of sleep, sleep patterns, ways to get better sleep and share what the research tells us about sleep,” said Zellers in a news release.

Register in advance for this program via Zoom at https://go.rutgers.edu/dwlrrlbe. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

For up-to-date information, please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.