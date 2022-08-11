Family and Community Health Sciences Program Offers the Virtual Lunch & Learn Webinar: Let’s Go Nuts!

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences will hold a lunch-and-learn program, Let’s Go Nuts, at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of June, November, and December. This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time.

Zellers said, “This program will discuss types of nuts, health and nutritional benefits of nuts, and ways to prepare and eat nuts.”

Register in advance for this program via Zoom at go.rutgers.edu/m1doier0 and you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting.

Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

Up-to-date information can be found on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

