Family and Community Health Sciences program offers the Virtual Lunch & Learn Webinar, DASH Diet

Cape May Court House — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold the Lunch & Learn Program: DASH Diet from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

This presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. Programs are offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of November and December. This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time.

In honor of Heart Month, the February program will focus on the DASH Diet for Hypertension.

Zellers said, “We will create an understanding of what the DASH Diet is, introduce the benefits of the DASH Diet and give tips on fitting the DASH Diet into your life."

Register in advance for this program via Zoom at Go.Rutgers.edu/g0tnzqay. You will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

For up-to-date information, follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.