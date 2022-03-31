Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge Dips into North Wildwood on Saturday, April 9

THE WILDWOODS – Get ‘freezin’ for a reason’ during the 14th annual Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge on the 16th Avenue beach in North Wildwood on Saturday, April 9.

The Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge is dedicated to the memory of law enforcement heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty and raises money for their families. Plunge time is 11 a.m.

Registration for the 2022 plunge is open on the Eventbrite page at eventbrite.com and the fee is $35 per plunger. The first 1,000 plungers who sign up will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

All registered plungers are invited to the post-plunge party beginning at noon, hosted by Keenan’s Irish Pub and sponsored by Anglesea Pub, Tacos and Tequila, Exit 6, North End American Grill, Curran’s Irish Inn, Salty Mermaid, Surfing Pig, and North Shore Bar & Kitchen. The event includes food and drink specials, live music, special guests, raffles and prizes for best individual and group costumes.

On-site registration is available the day of the event from 8:45-10:45 a.m. at the 15th Avenue Lifeguard Station. Day-of registration fee is $40 for adults and $15 for children under 15 years of age.

For more information regarding the Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge visit fallenheroplunge.com.