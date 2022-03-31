 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge Dips into North Wildwood on Saturday, April 9

  • 0

THE WILDWOODS – Get ‘freezin’ for a reason’ during the 14th annual Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge on the 16th Avenue beach in North Wildwood on Saturday, April 9.

The Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge is dedicated to the memory of law enforcement heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty and raises money for their families. Plunge time is 11 a.m.

Registration for the 2022 plunge is open on the Eventbrite page at eventbrite.com and the fee is $35 per plunger. The first 1,000 plungers who sign up will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

All registered plungers are invited to the post-plunge party beginning at noon, hosted by Keenan’s Irish Pub and sponsored by Anglesea Pub, Tacos and Tequila, Exit 6, North End American Grill, Curran’s Irish Inn, Salty Mermaid, Surfing Pig, and North Shore Bar & Kitchen. The event includes food and drink specials, live music, special guests, raffles and prizes for best individual and group costumes.

On-site registration is available the day of the event from 8:45-10:45 a.m. at the 15th Avenue Lifeguard Station. Day-of registration fee is $40 for adults and $15 for children under 15 years of age.

People are also reading…

For more information regarding the Fallen Heroes Polar Plunge visit fallenheroplunge.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia’s Impacts on the Economy

The events of the past few weeks regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine have certainly had an effect on the markets and the economy as a wh…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News