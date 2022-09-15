Fall classes begin at Atlantic Cape, but there’s still time to register

MAYS LANDING — Sunshine and warm weather greeted students as they returned to Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing and Atlantic City campuses for the first day of fall classes Aug. 29.

“We are excited to begin another school year at Atlantic Cape Community College with even more students returning to our campuses this year, as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. “Although we have continued to face challenges, we have a lot to be optimistic about as we work together to create a brighter future for our students and the entire college community.

In fact, enrollment for the fall 2022 semester has rebounded since the pandemic began in 2020. Total student enrollment is up over last year, with the number of new, full-time students up 6%.

To celebrate the students’ return, the Student Government Association is hosting its annual welcome-back events at the college’s three campuses, including Sept. 27 and 28 in Cape May County.

Students are invited to learn about what Atlantic Cape has to offer, make new connections and enjoy free food, music, giveaways and more. COVID-19 vaccines will be available on the Cape May campus dates.

Highlights for the fall 2022 semester include the start of the new evening nursing cohort and Academy of Culinary Arts programming at the Cape May County campus.

“We are thrilled to make these programs more accessible to our Cape May County students,” Gaba said.

In addition, the college is looking forward to the opening later this fall of two state-of-the-art facilities for students: the Innovation Center on the Mays Landing campus, which will house the new esports and cybersecurity programs, and the Wind Training Center at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, which will provide critical training for the emerging offshore wind industry in the state.

Didn’t register yet? There is still plenty of time to get started. Atlantic Cape’s diverse schedule offerings allow students the opportunity to take a full, 16-week semester, a more condensed eight-week semester or the 13-week seasonal semester unique to our Cape May County campus.

The 13-week Cape May Seasonal Session starts Sept. 19, and an eight-week “Second Start” fall session begins Oct. 24.

Atlantic Cape will continue to offer students who enroll in six or more credits a free laptop, which is theirs to keep upon graduation.

Those interested in applying can do so online at atlantic.edu/fall.

To learn more about upcoming events hosted by SGA and Student Engagement, visit atlantic.campusgroups.com.