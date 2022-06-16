Facebook for good!

Facebook gets a bad rap for a lot of things, justifiably so! But there are some great things that Facebook does allow — keeping up with friends and family being a favorite. One thing many people do not know is that Facebook offers an ingenious way to get rid of stuff.

Yes, stuff — all those things in the closet, garage and up in the attic that you don’t use anymore. But there is no reason to throw it out, you think, because it’s perfectly good! How did you end up with two crockpots and three shovels? This is where a couple of Facebook groups can really help out.

The first kind of Facebook group is the gifting groups. Click on that little magnifying glass at the top of your Facebook page and search for your local “Buy Nothing” or “DeClutter” group and ask to join. This is a great way to post the small stuff that you don’t need and don’t mind giving away to someone in your community. Gifting items to others is a great way to get rid of some stuff. If someone is interested, you send them a private message and usually they will come by and pick it up from your chosen location (most often the front porch).

Some items may be too valuable to just give away to someone. This is where local “yard sales without a yard” or “online yard sale” groups come in. You can sell just about anything on these pages. If priced reasonably, offers will roll in quickly. No negotiation and people come by, pay cash and take it away. Bye-bye stuff!

Of course, all these pages also mean you can find more stuff for yourself. The great thing is that you are repurposing items and not buying new, which not only means it is cheaper but you also cut down on more stuff being made. There is way too much stuff in the world already. Let’s commit to buying less and reusing more.