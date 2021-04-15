Extension program offers virtual meatless meals session

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the Lunch & Learn program Incorporating Meatless Meals from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor.

Zellers said, “This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the benefits of meatless meals and teach ways to incorporate them into daily eating habits.” Zellers will also provide recipes for plant-based meals.

The virtual Lunch & Learn series is offered the fourth Thursday of the month except for the months of June, November, and December.

To register for Incorporating Meatless Meals, see Go.Rutgers.edu/fbcclgc. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch & Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.

Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. You can follow the program on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program see CapeMay.NJAES.Rutgers.edu.