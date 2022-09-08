Expenses in Retirement

“Retirees need 60 to 80% of their pre-retirement income in retirement”*. I cringe every time I hear that statement, commonly referred to as the “80% rule,” and unfortunately, I hear it a lot. I’m not sure how or where the rule originated, but I do know that it clearly did not come from a retirement expert. Imagine if someone’s income was cut by 20% tomorrow morning. Would they still be able to live the same lifestyle? If not, then this idea doesn’t sound enjoyable to me. Isn’t that the purpose of retirement? Retirement is meant to be an enjoyable time in our lives where we get to do all of the things we didn’t have time to do based on a busy work schedule. Yes, some expenses, such as the following, may decrease once you retire.

401k contributions. Depending on the contribution rate, this can be a sizable savings.

Commuting expenses. Gas, tolls, parking, and vehicle wear and tear.

Health insurance premiums (not healthcare). For some this savings is huge. For others, it may only be a small savings or none at all.

Taxes related to payroll.

But while these potential decreases in expenses help, they are typically more than offset by a host of other expenses. Again, now a retiree has a lot more free time to do all of the things they’ve thought about doing when they were still working. Here is a list of what a retiree might expect to see an increase expense in.

Entertainment. This is an obvious one. They don’t have to limit their nights out to weekends only anymore.

Travel. The most mentioned activity among soon to be retirees is the desire to travel more. While they can certainly travel on a budget, most people find this to be a dramatic increase in expenses.

Vacation Home. Even those who did not intend to buy a vacation home may have a change of heart once they find themselves vacationing to the same area frequently. This is obviously a major expense since it’s not just the purchase price but also all of the maintenance, insurance, taxes, etc. that comes along with it. Personally, I always advise against a vacation home for the first few years of retirement. Just because someone vacations there often doesn’t mean they understand what it’s like to live there. They may not like it as much as they thought. Even if they do love it, they will most likely make new friends that live in a different area of town than they do. I frequently hear of retirees wanting to move only a few years after buying their house to live in the same neighborhood as their new friends. Instead, retirees should rent for a few years until they totally understand all of the nuances of living there full time.

Medicare premiums. While they may no longer contribute to their employer’s health insurance plan, don’t forget that Medicare part B premiums ($144/month or higher) and Part D (prescription drugs) premiums can add up.

Healthcare. When someone first retires, they may not see any increase in healthcare costs, but over time, those costs almost always rise later in life. It’s important to account for those future costs.

Family. Grandchildren have a way of arriving around the same time as retirement. As any grandparent will tell you, spoiling grandkids is one of the best parts of being a grandparent. These expenses can be significant.

What I find to be a common timeline for retirees’ expenses is that the first one to three years of retirement, expenses tend to actually increase fairly significantly. After the third year, they tend to decrease as the novelty of retirement starts to wear off. The expenses may stay level for the next few years before starting to drop somewhere in years six to 15. Finally, those expenses begin to rise again late in life mostly due to increased healthcare costs.

Unfortunately, retirement spending isn’t as simple as my industry tries to make it. I’m convinced that they want to oversimplify everything as is common in all areas of today’s culture, but retirement income isn’t something that can be made into a statistic like needing 60 to 80% of your pre-retirement income.