Exceptions to the 10% Penalty for Withdrawals Under Age 59 ½

There is a lot of confusion surrounding the 10% penalty that the IRS imposes on distributions form retirement plans. Most people know that it exists though many don’t realize it is on top of whatever your current tax rate is. Many people also have heard that there are exceptions to the 10% penalty, though they almost never fully understand what those exceptions are and when they are applied. Today we will explain when and where they are applied by breaking down distributions into three groups. They are retirement plans, IRAs, and both retirement plans & IRAs.

IRAs: The exceptions to the penalty for IRAs are the ones most people have heard of but they often assume they apply to any type of plan. These exceptions are strictly limited to IRAs. These exceptions don’t apply to a 401(k) or other retirement plans.

1. First time homebuyers

2. Buying health insurance if you are unemployed

3. Paying for higher education expenses

For retirement plans, there are a few more options than IRAs including:

1. Divorce under a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO)

2. Distributions from 457 (government) plans.

3. Distributions over age 50 for public safety employees.

4. Age 55

5. Distributions from “phased” Federal plans.

Exceptions can also apply to both IRAs as well as retirement plans which include:

1. Active reservists

2. Disability

3. Death

4. IRS tax levy

5. Medical expenses (to the extent they exceed 7 ½% of your adjusted gross income)

6. Adoptions or birth

7. 72(t) payments. This is when you take your balance distributions over substantially equal payments. Warning, 72(t) might seem like a great idea but I have seen countless times when this plan has gone wrong. If it is done wrong, the entire balance of the account is immediately taxable including the10% penalty if you are under age 59 ½. Do not consider this option until you discuss with your CPA and advisor.

These are all of the exceptions, and they only apply as listed. You can’t interchange them or you will be subject to the under age 59 ½ penalty.