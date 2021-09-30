Environmental group to host Sunset Beach clean up

CAPE MAY — Jillian Simons, ambassador for 1 Piece Each, has teamed up with Sunset Beach Gift Shop to coordinate the Sunset Beach Beach Clean set for Friday Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 502 Sunset Blvd. Participants may arrive anytime. The event will be held rain or shine.

1 Piece Each is sponsored by Home Depot., which provides buckets and gloves for the beach cleaners. Tips on how to pick up trash safely will be discussed. After you have combed the beach, show us your trash and receive a free soft serve ice cream cone or a cup of coffee. Please bring your reusable coffee cup.

Local beachcombers and beach cleaners Jason Black, Annette Patton and Janet Payne will be on hand to share stories and some of their most unusual beach finds. Among the unusual finds are Native American arrowheads and artifacts, Megladon shark’s teeth, rare sea glass finds and vintage plastic toys.

Cape May local Jillian Simons has been a 1 Piece Each ambassador for over three years and has organized over 10 clean ups in Cape May County.