Egg Harbor Township Artist wins 1st Place in the February “Black, White & Shades of Grey" Art Show

OCEAN CITY – The winners of the Art on Asbury Gallery’s February show “Black, White & Shades of Grey” are as follows:

1st place — Mary Ann Kline, of Egg Harbor Township, for her oil painting “Black and White Pitcher”

2nd place — Michael Zambelli, of Ventnor, for his acrylic “Chaos in the Woods”

3rd place — Elaine Sherma, of Egg Harbor Township, for mixed media “Musings in Black and White”

Honorable mention — Kathleen Arleth, of Somers Point, for her photo “Underwater”

Honorable mention — Sally O’Keefe, of Margate, for acrylic “Night Ocean”

The Art of Asbury Gallery is open 7 days a week. Our hours are always changing, so please call ahead.

All of our show pieces are for sale and the gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans. Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a one of a kind original artwork and support your local art community.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.

