Egg Harbor Township Artist wins 1st Place in the February “Black, White & Shades of Grey" Art Show

OCEAN CITY – The winners of the Art on Asbury Gallery’s February show “Black, White & Shades of Grey” are as follows:

1st place — Mary Ann Kline, of Egg Harbor Township, for her oil painting “Black and White Pitcher”

2nd place — Michael Zambelli, of Ventnor, for his acrylic “Chaos in the Woods”

3rd place — Elaine Sherma, of Egg Harbor Township, for mixed media “Musings in Black and White”

Honorable mention — Kathleen Arleth, of Somers Point, for her photo “Underwater”

Honorable mention — Sally O’Keefe, of Margate, for acrylic “Night Ocean”

