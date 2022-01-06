Eddie Bruce Shares Gift of Music at SGLC

One of the region’s popular bandleaders, Eddie Bruce, entertained residents in an intimate concert at Seashore Gardens Living Center on the last night of Chanukah. Bruce donated his time for the Dec. 5 performance as his holiday gift to the residents.

Bruce performs across the country from Philadelphia to New York and Los Angeles. His repertoire includes music made popular by Tony Bennett, Anthony Newley, Sammy Davis, Jr., Frank Sinatra and others. Born in Philadelphia, Bruce began his professional career as a child performing on television talent shows, in local theater, and events throughout the city. Bruce was a radio talk-show host for many years on WWDB-FM and is the original host of “Dancin’ on Air,” a popular TV show in the 80’s.

A man with a strong commitment to supporting the community, Bruce was proud to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Variety — the Children’s Charity for his extraordinary work with children who have disabilities. He also has performed at area fundraisers. The Eddie Bruce Band will be performing at the Seashore Gardens Foundation Black and White Ball on Oct. 29.