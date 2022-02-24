East Lynne Theater presents "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman," the film

For those who missed the world premiere of East Lynne Theater Company’s “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” and for those who want to see it again, they can watch it from Feb. 23 though March 5, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at home. This well-received production was filmed with two cameras, without an audience, and edited, so it can be viewed on ELTC’s YouTube Channel.

Starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” was compiled by James Rana and dramaturged and directed by Gayle Stahlhuth. Bits about Parker’s life are intertwined with her poetry and stories, such as “A Telephone Call,” “Interior Desecration,” and “Lady with the Lamp.” To learn more about the show visit “Virtual Performances” under “Mainstage Season” at EastLynneTheater.org. To watch a two-minute promo visit https://tinyurl.com/parkerpromo.

Dorothy Parker (1893-1967) was a poet, journalist, critic, screenwriter, human rights activist and philanthropist. She was a member of The Algonquin Round Table, a popular writer for “The New Yorker,” won the O. Henry Short Story Award for “The Big Blonde,” and received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay for the original “A Star is Born.” A collection of her work, “The Portable Dorothy Parker,” has never been out of print.

Suzanne Dawson has taken on several roles in ELTC productions, including Aunt Abby in “Arsenic and Old Lace” for which she received an excellent review from Terry Teachout in “The Wall Street Journal.” New York credits include “CBS Live” and “The Great American Backstage Musical.” A few of her many regional productions are “Sylvia” at Florida Studio Theatre and “Rumors” at Paper Mill Playhouse in NJ. She then toured with “Rumors,” and opposite Gavin Macleod in “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”

James Rana, currently in the national tour of “The Band’s Visit,” has been with this Tony Award-winning musical since the first day of rehearsal for the Broadway production. Over the years, he’s appeared in several ELTC productions including “Dracula” and “Strictly Dishonorable.” Works he’s written for the company include “A Year in the Trenches” that was commissioned by The New Jersey Historical Society.

Gayle Stahlhuth has performed Off-Broadway, in regional theaters, and in film and television. As Artistic Director of ELTC since 1999, she has producing over 100 different plays for this company, and directed most of them.

To purchase tickets go to https://tinyurl.com/dparkervideo. Price is a minimum of $15, with the option to give more. Half of every ticket sold will be donated to the NAACP, the organization to which Parker bequeathed her estate upon the death of her initial beneficiary, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ELTC brings the American Spirit to the stage with its blend of provocative premieres and timeless classics, providing a portal to the past for a better understanding of the present. Operating throughout the year, its mainstage production season in Cape May, NJ runs from May through December. Visit: EastLynneTheater.org or call 609-884-5898 for more information.