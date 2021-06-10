East Lynne Theater Company's summer season opens outdoors on June 12

All three performers have worked for ELTC before, most recently in the company's virtual production of "Yuletide Tales" in 2020. Holly, a graduate of University of the Arts, has performed at a variety of South Jersey theaters in musicals including "Ragtime," "The Addams Family," and "Pippin." Will, who began playing professionally with the "Off Duty Super Heroes" in Philadelphia, currently plays and sings at various locations in Cape May, Wildwood and Avalon. Susan is ELTC's storyteller for "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," produced by ELTC with Cape May MAC, and has performed in South Jersey for both ELTC and SPQR Theatre.

"Vaudeville Variety" is performed outside at West Cape May Borough Hall's "Back Yard," 732 Broadway. This is the same location where the Farmer's Market is held every Tuesday during the summer and there is plenty of parking.

Performances are on the following Saturdays at 7 p.m., with no intermission: June 12 and 26, July 10, 24, and 31, and Aug. 21 and 28. Sundays are the rain dates, but for those who can't make it on Sunday, tickets will be honored for another Saturday.