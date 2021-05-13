East Lynne Theater Company's summer/fall 2021 season

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company has announced its upcoming summer/fall season, with both indoor and outdoor performances.
Up first will be "Vaudeville Variety" at 7 p.m. Saturdays June 12, 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21 and 28. (Sundays are the rain dates) Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp and Will Knapp will take you back to 1916 with such skits as "A Day at the Races," "The World's Greatest Knife Thrower," and a humorous take on housekeeping, along with songs of the period like "Moonlight Bay" and "Shine on Harvest Moon." The location is outside at the West Cape May Borough's Back Yard, 732 Broadway, where the Farmer's Market is held Tuesdays during the summer and where the theater produced "Poe by Candlelight" last year. It isn't far from Cape May's historic district and there is plenty of parking. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance to assure that seating is socially distanced, are $25 and $20 for students and military.
Also during the summer will be "Tales in the Backyard," at 4 p.m. Thursdays June 17 through Aug. 26. Based on East Lynne Theater Company's long-standing "Tales of the Victorians," this version was devised in 2020 due to the pandemic. Usually "Tales" take place at a variety of advertised Cape May venues, but last year and this, the location is revealed when making the required reservation. Performers use microphones and "Tales" include American stories, speeches and one-acts. Up to 30 people are socially distanced, and the cost is $5 cash at the door.
For the rest of the season, the theater company will return to its usual performance space, Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St.
The Student Summer Workshop will return during the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15. At this time, the theater company isn't sure what the play will be, but it will be performed 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, free of charge. For those who'd like to be in the workshop, applications are available at EastLynneTheater.org or by calling 609-884-5898, or emailing eastlynneco@aol.com.
Season tickets from 2020 will be honored in 2021, and, as always, ages 12 and under are free. To learn more about the shows and to purchase tickets online, see eastlynnetheater.org. The theater may also be reached by phone at 609-884-5898 or by email at eastlynneco@aol.com.
Meanwhile, East Lynne Theater Company has been producing virtual events, including "Nothing Matters" about Ambrose Bierce that is available through May 9, every day, at 8 p.m. Tickets are free or pay-what-you will. Free story readings are on East Lynne Theater Company's YouTube channel at TinyURL.com/ELTCYouTube.