East Lynne Theater Company's summer/fall 2021 season

Up first will be "Vaudeville Variety" at 7 p.m. Saturdays June 12, 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21 and 28. (Sundays are the rain dates) Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp and Will Knapp will take you back to 1916 with such skits as "A Day at the Races," "The World's Greatest Knife Thrower," and a humorous take on housekeeping, along with songs of the period like "Moonlight Bay" and "Shine on Harvest Moon." The location is outside at the West Cape May Borough's Back Yard, 732 Broadway, where the Farmer's Market is held Tuesdays during the summer and where the theater produced "Poe by Candlelight" last year. It isn't far from Cape May's historic district and there is plenty of parking. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance to assure that seating is socially distanced, are $25 and $20 for students and military.