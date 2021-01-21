East Lynne Theater Company to present speech by Pulitzer Prize winner

CAPE MAY — East Lynne Theater Company will present Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells (July 16, 1862–March 25, 1931), "Lynching, Our National Crime," which was filmed at the Cape May Presbyterian Church in Cape May.

Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909. Her work began in the early 1890s, and by 1909, she was the most prominent anti-lynching campaigner in the United States.

She received the Pulitzer Prize posthumously in the spring of 2020 for her outstanding and courageous reporting. The Pulitzer Prize was established in 1917 to uplift “excellence in journalism.” Based on her investigations, she wrote that "ten thousand Negroes have been killed in cold blood (through lynching) without the formality of judicial trial and legal execution."

"Lynching, Our National Crime" will premiere 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, on East Lynne's YouTube Channel and will be available anytime through midnight Sunday, Feb. 28. The direct link for viewing is https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-IDABWELLS

This video will be available for free; however, East Lynne urges viewers to consider making a donation to the NAACP. For information about the local NAACP chapter in Cape May County, see facebook.com/cmcnaacp.