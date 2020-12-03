East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Christmas Tales in the Backyard'

On Thursday, Dec. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., East Lynne Theater Company will present "Christmas Tales in the Backyard," the company's 21st Thursday-outdoor-storytelling event since mid-June. At the previous "Tales" on Nov. 5, when guests were asked if they wanted another "Tales" in December, all hands went up.

James Rana compiled the stories and is the main storyteller, aided by Gayle Stahlhuth. The selection from Washington Irving's "The Sketch Book of Goeffrey Crayon, Gentleman" (1819) is a rousing lecture suggesting that Americans should celebrate Christmas as joyously as they do in England. "The Burglar's Christmas" (1896) by Willa Cather is about a young man so down on his luck, that he is forced to steal or starve. "A Visit from Saint Nicholas (in the Ernest Hemingway Manner)," is a humorous take on the original poem. It was published in "The New Yorker" on Dec. 17, 1927.

For East Lynne Theater Company, Rana and Stahlhuth recently performed in a fully staged and filmed Equity production of "Nothing Matters" about journalist Ambrose Bierce, that was available on East Lynne's YouTube channel until Nov. 21. Rana was in Broadway's "The Band’s Visit" and the national tour until it was forced to shut down in March. Stahlhuth has been East Lynne's artistic director since 1999.