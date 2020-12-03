East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Christmas Tales in the Backyard'

On Thursday, Dec. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., East Lynne Theater Company will present "Christmas Tales in the Backyard," the company's 21st Thursday-outdoor-storytelling event since mid-June. At the previous "Tales" on Nov. 5, when guests were asked if they wanted another "Tales" in December, all hands went up.
James Rana compiled the stories and is the main storyteller, aided by Gayle Stahlhuth. The selection from Washington Irving's "The Sketch Book of Goeffrey Crayon, Gentleman" (1819) is a rousing lecture suggesting that Americans should celebrate Christmas as joyously as they do in England. "The Burglar's Christmas" (1896) by Willa Cather is about a young man so down on his luck, that he is forced to steal or starve. "A Visit from Saint Nicholas (in the Ernest Hemingway Manner)," is a humorous take on the original poem. It was published in "The New Yorker" on Dec. 17, 1927.
For East Lynne Theater Company, Rana and Stahlhuth recently performed in a fully staged and filmed Equity production of "Nothing Matters" about journalist Ambrose Bierce, that was available on East Lynne's YouTube channel until Nov. 21. Rana was in Broadway's "The Band’s Visit" and the national tour until it was forced to shut down in March. Stahlhuth has been East Lynne's artistic director since 1999.
Usually, the theater's "Tales of the Victorians," now in its 31st year, are presented on porches of B&Bs, but this year, these performances are in a backyard where an audience of 30 can be socially distanced, and performers use microphones. East Lynne Theater Company requests that everyone wear a mask. It will not be serving drinks and food, but guests may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.
Because of arranging the seats being socially distanced, reservations must be made. The only way to find out the Cape May location for "Christmas Tales in the Backyard" is to make a reservation by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. The cost is a minimum donation of $5, paid with cash or check, at the door. As usual at East Lynne, ages 12 and under are free.
Not in Cape May? East Lynne Theater Company is offering "Tales of the Victorians at Home." "Tales" on their YouTube Channel include the works of Poe, Service, Stowe, Glaspell, Stockton, Chopin and Wells. Through Dec. 30, "Yuletide Tales," a compilation of songs and stories, is available for free at https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-YuletideTales.
To learn more about East Lynne Theater Company's "Tales of the Victorians," stories, performers and where to find the videos, see www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. See eastlynnetheater.org for updates about the company, including the ability to download the company’s annual newsletter.
