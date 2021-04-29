East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Aunt Hattie's House: Reconstructed'

"Aunt Hattie's House," written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, premiered in 2000 at the Heartland Chautauqua, and in that same year, East Lynne Theater Company brought the show to Cape May. Now 20 years later, ELTC is proud to present "Aunt Hattie's House: Reconstructed," featuring a revised script, not only to make the play available virtually, but to reflect some of the progress anti-racism work has taken during this time.

The play explores what compelled Harriet Beecher Stowe to pen "Uncle Tom's Cabin," the best-selling novel that is said to have changed the course of United States history. Published ten years before the start of the Civil War, the book's stark portrayal of slavery sparked a heated national conversation on abolition. Meanwhile, Stowe was raising seven children and, through her writing, she became the primary breadwinner of her household. The play explores Stowe's passion for justice, while giving us a look into the life of the 19th century working mother.

"Aunt Hattie's House: Reconstructed" premieres on Thursday, April 22, for free at tinyurl.com/ELTC-HATTIE, and is available anytime through Sunday, April 25.