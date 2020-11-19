East Lynne Theater Company holds 400 raffle

CAPE MAY — If Brian Close wins the East Lynne Theater Company raffle, he says he’ll use it to "shop local on the Washington Street Mall. Pay a visit to Joe Canals and maybe swing up to Atlantic City and use some of it to see if my luck holds at the casino table."

Brian is one of many who have participated in East Lynne Theater's one and only fundraiser this year.

In celebration of the theater company’s 40th anniversary, the board of trustees is holding a 400 Raffle. If 400 tickets are sold, each costing $100, the grand prize will be $15,000 or 37.5% of the total number of tickets sold. second and third prize winners will each receive $2,500 or 6.25%.

The drawing will be held 9:15 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are still available, thanks to a pandemic which has prevented East Lynne from producing its mainstage season before live audiences. But the company still found a way to offer patrons a taste of theatrical entertainment this year.