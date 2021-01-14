East Lynne Theater Company announces its 2021 Season

CAPE MAY — As the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company prepares for its upcoming 41st summer/fall production season, it continues to produce virtual events for its YouTube Channel, https://www.tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube. Most of the virtual events will be free and can be viewed any time during a limited run in the comfort of one’s home. The theater strongly recommends connecting the computer to the flat screen TV with an HDMI cable so the show can be seen on a larger screen with better sound. Some televisions have easy access to YouTube, in which case, most of the East Lynne Theater Company's virtual shows can be viewed directly on the "big screen."

Up first will be Stephanie Garrett reading a speech by Ida B. Wells (1862–1931), "Lynching, Our National Crime," which was filmed at the Cape May Presbyterian Church, where the East Lynne Theater Company usually performs. Wells delivered this speech at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909. The video will premiere 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 and will be available anytime through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The direct link for viewing is https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-IDABWELLS. For those who have easy access to YouTube on their flat screen television, go to East Lynne Theater’s channel directly. This reading is offered for free, but East Lynne suggests donations be made to the NAACP.