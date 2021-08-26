East Lynne Theater Company announces fall season

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming fall season.

Up first for one-night only is “A Hundred Thousand Days of Light” on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. It’s an evening of American classics spanning the American Revolution to Gian Carlo Menotti, sung by world-famous soprano Barbara Quintiliani, who’s received many honors and performed under the batons of legendary conductors. Tickets are $35; $30 senior; $20 students and military.

From Sep. 15 to Oct. 16, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., it’s “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman,” starring Suzanne Dawson performing in a world premiere created by James Rana, based on the life and works of one of “The New Yorker’s” most popular writers. Parker (1893-1967) exchanged witticisms with fellow celebrities over lunch at the Algonquin Round Table, such as “I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.” Tickets are the same price as above.

Just in time for Halloween are “Nosferatu” on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and “Poe by Candlelight” on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. “Nosferatu” is a silent film horror classic and the first vampire movie made. Wayne Zimmerman provides live organ accompaniment. The cost is $15. Actors read their favorite Poe stories for “Poe by Candlelight” for a $12 ticket.