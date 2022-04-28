Earth Day Green Market Made a Return for 2022

Go Green Galloway once again sponsored an Earth Day Green Market which was held on 4 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Historic Smithville Village Greene. It was a smashing success as we celebrated our wonderful, amazing planet! The event featured a native plant sale, fabulous baked goods, wonderful natural foods, bird house sales and talented local crafters — something for everyone. Our Earth Day Green Market featured many of the same vendors that will be joining us for our summer farmers’ market which will begin on June 30, so mark your calendars.

When you visit our farmers’ market this summer, be on the lookout for native plants for sale. Native plants have evolved or adapted to our local environment for thousands of years and are a crucial part of our local habitat. They are the most sustainable plants for our specific area. You have many choices for what to plant in your yard. Here are some reasons to choose native plants:

Native plants will thrive naturally — these plants are adapted to our soil, our seasonality, and our water level, so they will be healthy and grow beautifully. Since these plants thrive in our environment, they don’t need additional fertilizer and once established, they don’t need additional watering.

Support for wildlife — birds, butterflies and bees love native plants. By planting native plants, you are supporting the wonderful ecosystem that we live in. They also provide shelter for small mammals and food for all forms of wildlife.

Climate change fighters — replacing lawn area with native plants reduces mowing (and mowing exhaust). Many native plants, especially long-living trees like oaks and maples, are effective at storing the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

You can learn more about native plants on our website, GoGreenGalloway.org. See the video of “An Evening with Doug Tallamy” and check the “Links” page for info on local plant nurseries.